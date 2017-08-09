Princess Charlotte Will Be Hitting Another Important Milestone Very Soon

When Does Princess Charlotte Start School?
Princess Charlotte gave her first diplomatic handshake and her first curtsy during her recent tours of Poland and Germany, but she'll be hitting another important milestone soon: Charlotte is starting school. Just like Prince George, Charlotte will be attending a London-based school in September. While it's still unclear which nursery school Charlotte will be going to, she'll be starting around the same time George will be starting preparatory school. For only being 2 years old, Charlotte sure has hit a lot of milestones already.
Image Source: Getty / Handout