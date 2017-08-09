 Skip Nav
Lorde
93 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You
British Celebrities
Get to Know Jodie Whittaker, the New Star of Doctor Who
Poldark
Pride and Prejudice Is Getting the Dark Adaptation You've Been Waiting For

When Does Princess Charlotte Start School?

Princess Charlotte Will Be Hitting Another Important Milestone Very Soon

Princess Charlotte gave her first diplomatic handshake and her first curtsy during her recent tours of Poland and Germany, but she'll be hitting another important milestone soon: Charlotte is starting school. Just like Prince George, Charlotte will be attending a London-based school in September. While it's still unclear which nursery school Charlotte will be going to, she'll be starting around the same time George will be starting preparatory school. For only being 2 years old, Charlotte sure has hit a lot of milestones already.

Image Source: Getty / Handout
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe Royals
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
by Annie Gabillet
Princess Charlotte Wearing Prince Harry's Red Shoes 2017
The Royals
Princess Charlotte Just Rocked the Hell Out of Her Uncle Harry's Hand-Me-Down Shoes
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Charlotte Smelling Flowers in Germany 2017
The Royals
Nothing Is Sweeter Than Princess Charlotte Stopping to Smell Her Flowers in Germany
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Ashley Graham's Husband?
Justin Ervin
Who Is Ashley Graham's Husband? Get to Know the Man Who Swept Her Off Her Feet
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is Iskra Lawrence
Body Positivity
7 Fun Facts About Iskra Lawrence, the Woman Shaking Up the Modelling Industry
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds