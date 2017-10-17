 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
British Celebrities
You'll Melt When You See How Much Louis Tomlinson and His Son Look Alike
British Celebrities
43 Photos That Prove Kate Winslet Is Hollywood's Head Girl

When Is Kate and William's Third Baby Due?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Reveal When Royal Baby No. 3 Will Arrive!

The British royal family is about to add another prince or princess to its lineage, and it looks like baby number three will be making their debut in the Spring!

On Sept. 4, Kate and her husband, Prince William, formally announced that they are expecting their third child. Ever since that moment, fans of the royal family have been wondering when Prince George (who is 4 years old) and Princess Charlotte (who is 2 years old) could be expecting their next sibling.

Related
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always liked to keep their family life private, the duo announced in October that their newest bundle of joy is set to arrive in April 2018!

Kate was forced to cancel a few of her public appearances at the beginning of her pregnancy due to her suffering from the debilitating hyperemesis gravidarum, but she's recently started stepping out again. Most recently, she charmed just about everyone when she shared a dance with Paddington Bear at London's Paddington Station. Now that she's feeling better, we can expect to see a lot more from the royal duo before they become a family of five.

Image Source: Getty / Pool
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince WilliamCelebrity PregnanciesKate Middleton
The Royals
Prince Harry Is Surrounded by Women at a Charity Gala — and None of Them Are Meghan Markle
by Monica Sisavat
Where Will the New Royal Baby Be in Line For the Throne?
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
by Brittney Stephens
Kate Middleton Dancing With Paddington Bear
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
by Morgane Le Caer
What Does the Royal Family Eat?
The Royals
A Former Royal Chef Reveals the Eating Habits of Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and More
by Erin Cullum
Danica Marinkovic Wearing Roksanda Ilincic Wedding Dress
The Royals
This Royal Bride Got Married, but It's Not Her Wedding Dress That'll Make You Gasp
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds