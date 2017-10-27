 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
Couple Halloween Costumes
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year

When Is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Third Baby Due?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Third Child Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think

Kim Kardashian officially confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogate in a preview for Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September, and it looks like we finally know when the little one is arriving. According to Us Weekly, Kim and Kanye's baby girl "is due before Christmas," which also happens to be around the same time that their Hidden Hills, CA, home will be finished.

As Kim and Kanye wait for their baby to arrive, a source says that the pair have been maintaining "regular contact" with their surrogate, whose identity has yet to be revealed. Kim reportedly will also eventually "talk about the surrogate and new baby on KUWTK," since "they're [currently] filming it, but it won't air until much later." Kim and Kanye's baby girl will join their other two kids, 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesKim KardashianCelebrity PregnanciesKanye West
British Celebrities
5 Essential Things to Know About Quintessentially British Actor Alex Sharp
by Lucy Kenny
Kanye West Leaves Tidal Over Money Dispute
Celebrity Friendships
Kanye West Leaves Tidal Following JAY-Z's New Song About Him
by Terry Carter
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Talk About Blair and Seth
Celebrity Interviews
​Leighton Meester and Adam Brody​ Say They Dress Up Like Blair and Seth Once a Year
by Kelsie Gibson
Is Khloe Kardashian's First Child a Girl or a Boy?
Tristan Thompson
Is Khloé Kardashian Having a Boy or a Girl? Here's What We Know So Far
by Monica Sisavat
Why Are There Locations in Royal Titles?
The Royals
Duke of Cambridge? Duchess of Kent? Here's the Reason Royal Titles Include Places
by Sabienna Bowman
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds