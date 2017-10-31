The Guy Who Plays Billy on Stranger Things Has 1 of the Hottest Real-Life Accents You've Ever Heard

The premiere of Stranger Things' second season introduced us to a handful of new characters including Billy, a student at Hawkins High School who can only be described as a total assh*le — the guy steals people's girlfriends and rocks a mullet. In real life, though, the actor who plays Billy seems like a sweetheart. His name is Dacre Montgomery, he's 22, and he hails from Perth, Australia. This means that he has an incredibly sexy accent that will have you weak in the knees. Check out this recent interview with Australia's Studio 10 to hear what we mean.