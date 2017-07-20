Where Every Major Game of Thrones Character Is From in Real Life

Game of Thrones has broken our hearts more times than we can count, but along with the constant death and destruction, the show has also given us some amazing characters. And whenever we watch an episode, we always find ourselves asking, "Is that their real accent? Where are they from? Let me google it." While most of the stellar cast hails from England, there are a few surprises in there when it comes to their real accents. Jason Momoa was born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa, Rose Leslie is from Scotland, and Lena Headey was born in . . . Bermuda?! Keep reading to see where every major player in Game of Thrones, past and present, is from in real life.