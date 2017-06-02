 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Safe Place Prince Harry and Prince William Were When Diana Died
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their University Gap Years

Where Were Prince Harry and Prince William When Diana Died?

The Safe Place Prince Harry and Prince William Were When Diana Died

Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris in August 1997, and the abrupt loss of her life is still felt by both her family and the public that loved her. Diana, who had a tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles and a complicated relationship with the royal family in general before her death, didn't bring her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, with her during that fateful trip. Instead, the two boys, who were 15 and 12 at the time, were with their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Related
The Sweet, Sombre Significance of Princess Diana's Final Resting Place

William and Harry were wrapping up spending the Summer with the queen at Balmoral Castle, a royal residence in Scotland. Since Diana's accident happened after midnight, the queen instructed her staff to not disturb the boys and to let them sleep in before telling them the news. She also reportedly had them remove all TVs and radios from the castle so the boys wouldn't hear gossip about their mother's death and could grieve in private.

Related
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce

Despite Queen Elizabeth receiving harsh backlash for the way she handled Diana's death, William later opened up about just how much his grandmother's consideration meant to him all those years ago. "Having lost my mother at a young age, it's been particularly important to me that I've had somebody like the queen to look up to and who's been there and who has understood some of the more complex issues when you lose a loved one," he said in the Sky News's documentary The Queen at 90. "She's been incredibly supportive and I've really appreciated her guidance."

Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsPrincess DianaRIPPrince WilliamPrince Harry
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
James Matthews
9 Facts About Pippa Middleton's Wedding That Will Make You Feel Like You Were a Guest
by Monica Sisavat
Do You Have to Bow to the Queen of England?
The Royals
How Queen Elizabeth II Really Feels If You Don't Bow or Curtsy at Her
by Caitlin Hacker
Adam Levine's Tribute to Christina Grimmie on The Voice
Christina Grimmie
Adam Levine's Tribute to Christina Grimmie Will Make You Openly Weep
by Kelsie Gibson
David Bowie and Iman's Cutest Pictures
Celebrity Couples
David Bowie and Iman: A Look Back at 1 of the Greatest Romances of All Time
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith Meet?
Celebrity Facts
How Pierce Brosnan's Wife Put His Heart Back Together Again
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds