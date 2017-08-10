 Skip Nav
0
Who's Still on Arya's Kill List on Game of Thrones?

Arya Stark is back in Westeros on Game of Thrones, and she's in full revenge mode. Now that she's picked up a few tricks from the time she spent at the House of Black and White, she's using them to avenge her family. After exacting revenge on the Freys for the Red Wedding, Arya is merrily on her way to kill the queen — well, after she stops over at Winterfell right quick. When she finally reunites with her family, she also mentions the kill list — which Sansa initially laughs at, but then realises it's a legit thing when Three-Eyed-Raven Bran mentions it too.

Arya's Kill List, if you don't remember, is the list of people she started reciting a few seasons ago after losing almost her entire family at the hands of various villains. There were 11 names on the list originally, which the fiercest Stark girl has not forgotten (except to eliminate one). If you've forgotten who's on it and what they did, we're reminding you of that and whether they're still alive (fun fact: the list is slightly different in the book than on the TV show).

Walder Frey
Cersei
The Mountain
The Hound
The Red Woman/Melisandre
Beric Dondarrion
Thoros of Myr
Ilyn Payne
Ser Meryn Trant
Joffrey
Tywin Lannister
