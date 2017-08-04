 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
The Royals
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
Celebrity Facts
Yes, Gwendoline Christie Is in a Relationship — and He Has Royal Connections

Who Is Ashley Graham's Husband?

Who Is Ashley Graham's Husband? Get to Know the Man Who Swept Her Off Her Feet

Ashley Graham certainly has a lot to be proud of: she is killing it in the modelling world, has her own lingerie line, and is an all-around badass. Not to mention, she has a handsome husband, who, from the looks of it, is head over heels in love with her. But, who exactly is Ashley's other half? His name is Justin Ervin, and he works as a cinematographer. While not much else is known about his earlier life, he's worked on films like Elephant in the Room and Derby in Black, as well as the TV series Paranormal State.

Justin and Ashley first met at a church in NYC, and they wed in August 2010. Ashley still resides in NYC, while Justin lives in LA for work. In May, Ashley opened up about her marriage to Glamour, saying, "Thanks to Justin's constant communication, I envisioned a marriage that was more than just two people loving each other. And now we have that marriage: a partnership dedicated to building something bigger than ourselves."

Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic
Join the conversation
Justin ErvinAshley GrahamCelebrity FactsCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
The Royals
6 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Princess Charlotte's Birth
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana Facts
The Royals
The 50 Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrities at the MTV VMAs | Pictures
MTV VMAs
Blast From the Past: 56 Unforgettable MTV VMAs Moments
by Brittney Stephens
10 Breakfast Smoothies That Will Help You Lose Weight
Breakfast
10 Breakfast Smoothies That Will Help You Lose Weight
by Leta Shy
Jason Momoa's Surprise 38th Birthday Party
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Couldn't Keep His Eyes Off Lisa Bonet at His Surprise Birthday Bash
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds