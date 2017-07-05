 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller Are Reportedly "Spending Some Time Together"
Netflix
8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars
Celebrity News
Piers Morgan's Rant About Love Island Will Make You Want to Watch It All the More
British Celebrities
So Far, the Celebrity Attendance at Wimbledon Has Been Ace

Who Is Brad Pitt Dating 2017

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller Are Reportedly "Spending Some Time Together"

It's been 10 months since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and it seems the actor is finally ready to move on. According to Us Weekly, Brad — who's been looking pretty damn good these days — has "been on a couple of dates." "He's hanging out with friends and those friends are bringing him out to meet other people," a source told the publication. The insider also confirmed that Brad has had a few meetups with Sienna Miller, who starred in his 2016 film, The Lost City of Z, and that "they've been spending some time together."

Related
All the Ladies Who Have Been Romanced by Brad Pitt

Brad and Sienna first sparked dating rumours in April when they were spotted chatting most of the night at a Lost City of Z dinner event in LA. While both parties have yet to confirm the new relationship, it's also worth noting that they linked up again in June at Glastonbury Festival with pal Bradley Cooper.


Image Sources: Getty / Jim Spellman and Getty / Jon Kopaloff
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesBrad PittSienna Miller
Join The Conversation
The Royals
9 Times the Royal Family Showed Us That Some Rules Are Meant to Be Broken
by Monica Sisavat
Rascal Flatts Surprises Couple at Their Wedding Video 2017
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Casually Crashes a Wedding to Perform During Couple's First Dance
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrities at Wimbledon Tennis 2017
British Celebrities
by Gemma Cartwright
Beyonce's Twins' Names
Celebrity Kids
Are These the Names of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Twins?
by Brittney Stephens
Sienna Miller Best Wardrobe Moments | 2016
British Celebrities
20 Times Sienna Miller's Style Gave Us Hope in 2016
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds