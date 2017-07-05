Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller Are Reportedly "Spending Some Time Together"

It's been 10 months since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and it seems the actor is finally ready to move on. According to Us Weekly, Brad — who's been looking pretty damn good these days — has "been on a couple of dates." "He's hanging out with friends and those friends are bringing him out to meet other people," a source told the publication. The insider also confirmed that Brad has had a few meetups with Sienna Miller, who starred in his 2016 film, The Lost City of Z, and that "they've been spending some time together."



Brad and Sienna first sparked dating rumours in April when they were spotted chatting most of the night at a Lost City of Z dinner event in LA. While both parties have yet to confirm the new relationship, it's also worth noting that they linked up again in June at Glastonbury Festival with pal Bradley Cooper.



