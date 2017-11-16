 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
Celebrity Instagrams
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Modern Family Is Absolutely Golden
Reputation
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It

Who Do Prince William and Prince Harry Play in Star Wars?

Prince William and Prince Harry Will Play 2 Iconic Characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Prince William and Prince Harry are officially joining the First Order. After visiting the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi last April, the film's star John Boyega (who plays Finn) confirmed that the royal brothers will make a special cameo as stormtroopers in the upcoming film. And that's not even the best part! Not only do they share a scene with Boyega, but Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow will also appear alongside them as stormtroopers.

This certainly isn't the first time the franchise has had fun with cameos. Aside from putting Carrie Fisher and her real-life daughter, Billie Lourd, together on screen, Star Wars: The Force Awakens cleverly added a long list of celebrities to the mix. And we're sure there will be plenty more in The Last Jedi. Needless to say, we can't wait to see it all unfolds on Dec. 15.

Image Source: Getty / ADRIAN DENNIS
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediMoviesStar WarsPrince WilliamPrince Harry
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds