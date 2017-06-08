 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
5 Things to Know About Dwayne Johnson's Longtime Girlfriend, Lauren Hashian
British Celebrities
You Can See All These Actors IRL When They Take to the London Stage
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters

Who Is Dwayne Johnson's Girlfriend?

5 Things to Know About Dwayne Johnson's Longtime Girlfriend, Lauren Hashian

Lauren Hashian is a singer-songwriter and Boston drummer Sib Hashian's daughter, but she also happens to be Dwayne Johnson's longtime girlfriend. While the two have a habit of keeping their love life private, People's Sexiest Man Alive briefly opened up about their relationship back in November, telling the publication, "She teases me about everything. Everything. Nothing is off limits in our house. And it's the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything." Here's everything we could find out about Dwayne's other half.

  1. She comes from a famous family. Lauren was born and raised in Lynwood, MA. Her mother is named Suzanne and her father, Sib, was the drummer for the famous rock band Boston. He replaced original drummer Jim Masdea in 1975 and played with the band until the early '80s. Sadly, Sib passed away at age 67 after suffering a heart attack while performing on board a cruise ship in March.
  2. She's been with Dwayne for a long time. While Lauren and Dwayne didn't make their red carpet debut until 2013 at the LA premiere of G.I. Joe, the couple have actually been together for almost a decade. They met on the set of Dwayne's 2007 film, The Game Plan, but they didn't start dating until a year later.
  3. She is a mum. In December 2015, Lauren welcomed her first child with Dwayne, a beautiful baby girl named Jasmine. She's the second child for the actor, who shares teenage daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
  4. She's on good terms with Dwayne's ex-wife. Unlike most divorced couples, Lauren actually seems to get along with Dany, who's also Dwayne's manager. The two often accompany Dwayne to his movie premieres and award shows, and based on their Instagrams, they even celebrate holidays together.
  5. She's a singer. Just like her father, Lauren is also a musician. She recently dropped her new single, "Go Hard," and in 2005, she appeared on the competition show R U That Girl, which was hosted by Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Unfortunately, she didn't win.
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Join the conversation
Lauren HashianCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesDwayne Johnson
Join The Conversation
Lauren Hashian
Dwayne Johnson Shares the First Photo of His Baby Girl — and Reveals Her Sweet Name!
by Monica Sisavat
Anna Faris Throwback Photo of Son Jack January 2017
Jack Pratt
Anna Faris Posts a Throwback Photo of Son Jack: "I Want to Vomit From His Cuteness"
by Caitlin Hacker
Dev Patel's Reaction to Oscar Nomination 2017
Oscars
Dev Patel Reacts to His Oscar Nomination With a Moving Statement About Acceptance
by Caitlin Hacker
Meryl Streep Chanel Oscars Dress Drama 2017
Oscars
The Drama Surrounding Meryl Streep's Oscars Dress
by Kelsey Garcia
Tracee Ellis Ross Hair and Makeup at the SAG Awards 2017
Award Season
Every Inch of Tracee Ellis Ross's SAG Awards Look Gave Us Life
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds