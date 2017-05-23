 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Keepers: What You Need to Know About Father Joseph Maskell
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden's Emotional Monologue Is a Love Letter to the People of Manchester
The Royals
Queen Elizabeth II Deems Manchester Concert Attack an "Act of Barbarity"

Who Is Father Joseph Maskell?

The Keepers: What You Need to Know About Father Joseph Maskell

The Keepers is Netflix's latest foray into true crime, and just like Making a Murderer and Amanda Knox, a deeply disturbing unsolved murder is at the heart of the documentary series: who killed Sister Cathy? The 26-year-old nun and Catholic high school teacher — full name Catherine Cesnik — mysteriously vanished one night in November of 1969 after leaving her apartment in Baltimore, Maryland, to go shopping at a store a few miles away. Her brutally beaten body wasn't discovered until two whole months later on a remote, snow-covered embankment in the city. Her death hit the community hard, especially since the police investigation didn't lead to single arrest. Decades later the cold case has gotten new attention, and a new list of suspects has arisen. At the top of the pile? Father Joseph Maskell.

Related
All About The Keepers, Netflix's Next Making a Murderer

As you make your way through all seven episodes of the series, it quickly becomes apparent that the focus of The Keepers isn't so much who killed Catherine Cesnik but why they killed her. (If you haven't watched the show and would rather not know more, I'd suggest you stop reading now.) The answers to both questions seem to be wrapped up in what 30-year-old Maskell — who was chaplain of Archbishop Keough High School while Cesnik was teaching English there in the late '60s — was secretly doing to a large number of his students. Former Keough student Jean Hargadon Wehner is introduced early on in the series, and her revelation that she and other students were the victims of rampant sexual abuse at the hands of Maskell and other priests in the area adds an even darker layer to the case of Cesnik's murder.

At the time, Maskell was highly influential in the Baltimore area. On top of working at Archbishop Keough High School, he served as chaplain for the Baltimore County police, the Maryland National Guard, and the Maryland State Police (his brother was a well-known police officer in the area, and he was friends with plenty of other men on the force). Many people in the community also attended his masses each Sunday, which naturally made them feel safe about putting their children in his care. In such a Catholic-heavy area, the police department and the Baltimore Archdiocese were tightly woven, so if Cesnik happened to find out what Maskell was allegedly doing to the students and threatened to go public, Maskell presumably would've had a deep well of connections to help him keep her quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the actual acts had happened years prior, the sex abuse allegations against Maskell didn't come to light until 1992 when Wehner reported her story to the Baltimore Archdiocese. Two years later, she and Teresa Lancaster (another former Keough student) both filed a civil lawsuit against Maskell under the names Jane Doe and Jane Roe, accusing him of raping them when they were teenagers. Bolstering Wehner's claim was the story she told of the time Maskell allegedly took her to see Cesnik's body before it was discovered by hunters, which contained a number of details about the body that only investigators were aware of at the time, according to a 1994 Baltimore Sun report.

That same year, police dug up "a van load of confidential records" that Maskell had ordered the groundskeeper at Holy Cross Cemetery to bury for him years earlier. An anonymous former detective alleged that the boxes were full of nude pictures of underage female students. "We found hard evidence — these girls had their tops open," he told The Huffington Post in 2015. "I saw them with my own damn eyes." Additionally there were psychological evaluations of the students Maskell counselled, adding to the claims that he deliberately preyed on students who were troubled or vulnerable (most of the women who open up about Maskell in the documentary had been previously abused by family members in their childhoods, which he found out and used against them). Unfortunately the files and photos "inexplicably vanished" after the dig, and Wehner and Lancaster's case was eventually thrown out in 1995 on a technicality.

Although Maskell denied the accusations until his death in 2001, he was removed from the ministry in 1994, according to the Los Angeles Times, and moved to Ireland. He secretly returned four years afterward (Baltimore's archdiocese later discovered him living in a nursing home in Maryland), and following his death in 2001, the Baltimore County police department exhumed his grave for DNA evidence. Nothing matched evidence found at the Cesnik crime scene, so the part Maskell played in her death, if any, remains a mystery. The Baltimore Sun did report, however, that, "Since 2011, the archdiocese has paid a total of $472,000 in settlements to 16 people who accused Maskell of sexual abuse." At least some of his accusers are seeing a sliver of justice, even if Cesnik has yet to get hers.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
The KeepersTrue StoriesNetflixTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
True Stories
The True Stories Behind 18 American Horror Story Characters
by Maggie Pehanick
What Will 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Be About?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why: What We Already Know About Season 2's Plot
by Maggie Pehanick
Will Hannah Be in 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
Katherine Langford
Hannah Is "Very Much at the Centre" of 13 Reasons Why Season 2
by Maggie Pehanick
The Keepers
The Chilling True Story Behind Netflix's Latest True Crime Docuseries
by Ryan Roschke
Zac Efron Next to Ted Bundy
Ted Bundy
Zac Efron Is Playing Killer Ted Bundy, and the Resemblance Deserves a Look
by Maggie Pehanick
Did Hannah Lie in 13 Reasons Why?
Ross Butler
13 Reasons Why: 2 Major Hints That Hannah Isn't Always Telling the Truth
by Caitlin Hacker
Who Is the Narrator in 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?
by Maggie Pehanick
Whose Perspective Will We See on 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why: We Need to See These 13 Sides of the Story on Season 2
by Maggie Pehanick
Is Fargo a True Story?
Fargo
You Won't Sleep After Hearing About the Real Murder That Inspired Fargo
by Maggie Pehanick
Will Selena Gomez Be in 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why: Will Selena Gomez Appear in Season 2?
by Maggie Pehanick
American Horror Story Roanoke Characters Who Are Real People
American Horror Story Roanoke
3 American Horror Story: Roanoke Characters Inspired by Real People
by Maggie Pehanick
Is Twin Peaks Based on a True Story?
Twin Peaks
Did You Know Twin Peaks Was Inspired by a Real Murder?
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds