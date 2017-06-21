 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Who Is Gal Gadot's Husband? Get to Know the Lucky Man Who's Married to Wonder Woman
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
The Royals
22 Thoughts Prince Harry Probably Has While Third-Wheeling With Will and Kate
British Celebrities
The British Celeb Couples Who Make Us Believe in Love
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Who Is Gal Gadot's Husband? Get to Know the Lucky Man Who's Married to Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has been all over our radar thanks to the overwhelming success of Wonder Woman, but her husband, Yaron Versano, caught our attention over the weekend when he shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt illustrating that even he knows his wife is a real life Wonder Woman. "#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️," he captioned it. The Israeli actress has been married to Yaron since September 2008. They welcomed their older daughter, Alma, in 2011, and their youngest, Maya, was born this past March.

Who He Is

Yaron is a successful Israeli businessman. He and his brother, Guy, previously owned Tel Aviv's Varsano Hotel before they sold it to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich for a reported $26 million in 2015.

How They Met

Gal and Yaron first met at a "very strange party in the Israeli desert" in 2006. "It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy — we didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other," she told Cosmopolitan in 2016. "I think I [knew he was the one], but I was too young to get it. He did. He's 10 years older than me. He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn't going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him. Fast forward two years: he proposed. We were married in 2008." Keep reading to see Gal and Yaron's sweetest moments together.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Yaron VersanoCelebrity FactsGal GadotCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
Tyra Banks Shares the First Full Photo of Her Precious "Miracle Baby," Son York
by Brittney Stephens
Gal Gadot Is Pregnant With Her Second Child
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot Announces Her Second Pregnancy With a Heartwarming Photo
by Quinn Keaney
Chris Hemsworth's Tweet About Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Both Agree That Wonder Woman Would Kick Thor's Ass
by Quinn Keaney
Harry Styles Facts
Celebrity Facts
26 Harry Styles Facts That Only the Diehard Fans Know
by Hedy Phillips
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Cutest Pictures
Mac Miller
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds