 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
Celebrity News
Keira Knightley’s SO James Righton Is About to Send Shock Waves Through Your Spotify
Poldark
Pride and Prejudice Is Getting the Dark Adaptation You've Been Waiting For
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Before Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Was Actually Married to Another Actor

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are the latest couple to call it quits this year. Over the weekend, the couple announced their decision to legally separate after eight years of marriage, and needless to say, we are devastated. But the news also got us wondering about Anna's past loves. As it turns out, the Mom actress has only opened her heart up to one other man (that we know of). Keep reading to find out more about Anna's former flames.

Related
A Look Back at Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Sweetest and Most Hilarious Moments

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesAnna FarisCelebrity Breakups
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Proof That Princess Eugenie Is the Most Underrated Member of the Royal Family
by Tori-Crowther
Shocking Celebrity Breakups
Maria Shriver
The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Ever
by Lauren Turner
Barack and Michelle Obama Respond to Wedding Invitation 2017
Celebrity Couples
A Woman Invited the Obamas to Her Daughter's Wedding — and They Actually Responded
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did Evan Peters and Emma Roberts Meet?
Celebrity Facts
Evan Peters Thought Emma Roberts Was "So Weird" When They First Met
by Kelsie Gibson
Chrissy Teigen Venice Outfits
Travel Style
Chrissy Teigen Is Putting on a Fashion Show in the Streets of Venice
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds