 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Moments With Her Father-In-Law, Prince Charles
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Chris Pratt's Dating History Is 1 of the Smallest in Hollywood

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on social media on Sunday night that they're legally separating after eight years of marriage, and fans were shocked, to say the least. While it seems like the two have been together forever (they began dating after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007), it actually wasn't too long ago that we didn't know them as a couple. Did you know that Chris also dated another famous costar back in 2004? Keep reading to see who Chris has been linked to over the years.

Related
A Look Back at Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Sweetest and Most Hilarious Moments

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesChris PrattCelebrity Breakups
Join The Conversation
Billie Lourd
Get Ready to Scream, Queens — Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Have Broken Up
by Kelsie Gibson
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Pictures
Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
by Laura Marie Meyers
Princess Diana Facts
The Royals
The 50 Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
by Kelsie Gibson
Pictures of Duchess of Cambridge With Prince Charles
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Moments With Her Father-In-Law, Prince Charles
by Marcia Moody
What Is It Like to Have Endometriosis?
Endometriosis
What It's Like to Have Endometriosis, Straight From Someone Who Does
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds