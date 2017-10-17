 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
British Celebrities
You'll Melt When You See How Much Louis Tomlinson and His Son Look Alike
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All the Ladies Joe Jonas Dated Before Finding True Love With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is about to be off the market for good, and we couldn't think of a better reason to look back at some of his most-publicised romances. Before getting engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, the DNCE frontman was quite the ladies' man. Aside from romancing Taylor Swift during his Jonas Brothers days, he also dated one of her best friends — Gigi Hadid. And that's just the icing on the cake (by the ocean). See which other ladies have caught the love bug with Joe.

AJ Michalka
Taylor Swift
Camilla Belle
Demi Lovato
Ashley Greene
Blanda Eggenschwiler
Gigi Hadid
Sophie Turner
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsSophie TurnerCelebrity CouplesJoe Jonas
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
by Morgane Le Caer
Angelina Jolie's Tattoos
Celebrity Tattoos
A Much-Needed Breakdown of Angelina Jolie's Tattoos
by Johnni Macke
Why Did Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Divorce?
Nostalgia
16 Years Later, We Still Don't Know Why Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Divorced
by Monica Sisavat
Cardio vs. Weightlifting Transformation
booty gains
Kim's Amazing Booty Transformation Proves Weightlifting Beats Cardio
by Jenny Sugar
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Quotes About Each Other
Celebrity Interviews
Sophie Turner Reveals Why Her Friendship With Maisie Williams Is So Special
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds