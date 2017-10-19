 Skip Nav
6 Women Michael Fassbender Dated Before Settling Down With Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander isn't the only actress who has stolen Michael Fassbender's heart. In fact, the actor has quite the reputation for dating his movie costars. While he usually keeps his relationships out of the spotlight, he has had a few high-profile romances over the years, including one with Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz. Now that he is reportedly off the market after tying the knot with Alicia in Spain, look back at all the ladies he dated before finding true love.

Leasi Andrews
Zoë Kravitz
Nicole Beharie
Louise Hazel
Madalina Ghenea
Naomi Campbell
Alicia Vikander
