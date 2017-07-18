11 Lucky Men Who Have Been Linked to Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev has romanced quite a few leading men on screen, but she's also stolen a few of her costars' hearts in real life, too. It shouldn't really come as a shock though. Aside from being super talented, she's also incredibly gorgeous. While some of her romances were more like fast flings rather than slow-burning flames, she has had quite a few highly publicised relationships over the years (looking at you, Ian Somerhalder). See all the lucky men who have been linked to the actress.