 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Lucky Men Who Have Been Linked to Nina Dobrev
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
Celebrity Kids
Ouch! Ben Affleck's Daughter, Violet, Hilariously Shades His Latest Honour
The Royals
Prince Harry Gets Adorably Animated During a Charity Polo Match With Prince William
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
11 Lucky Men Who Have Been Linked to Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev has romanced quite a few leading men on screen, but she's also stolen a few of her costars' hearts in real life, too. It shouldn't really come as a shock though. Aside from being super talented, she's also incredibly gorgeous. While some of her romances were more like fast flings rather than slow-burning flames, she has had quite a few highly publicised relationships over the years (looking at you, Ian Somerhalder). See all the lucky men who have been linked to the actress.

Related
Is There a TV Costar Curse? 30 Couples That Couldn't Make It Work

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesNina Dobrev
Join The Conversation
Workouts
My 6-Month CrossFit Transformation Isn't What I Thought It'd Be
by Jenny Sugar
Celebrities at Wimbledon Tennis 2017
British Celebrities
by Gemma Cartwright
What Is the Heir and Spare?
The Royals
5 Notable "Heirs and Spares" in the British Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
Who Has Orlando Bloom Dated?
Celebrity Couples
All the Ladies Orlando Bloom Has Dated Over the Years
by Kelsie Gibson
Flatliners Movie Trailer
Flatliners
The Trailer For the Flatliners Remake Is So Disturbing It Just Might Stop Your Heart
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds