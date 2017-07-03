6 Women Who Have Danced Their Way Into Ryan Gosling's Heart

Ryan Gosling is notoriously private about his love life. The 36-year-old actor is currently dating actress Eva Mendes, but long before Eva, there were five other lucky women who were linked to the charming La La Land star. After doing some (very important) investigating, we discovered one fun fact about Ryan that you probably never noticed: his go-to place on dates is to Disneyland! That's not the only thing that surprised us, though. Keep reading to discover which women may (or may not) have dated your longtime man crush.