OK, Here's What We Know About Rihanna's New Billionaire Boyfriend
Who Is Hassan Jameel?

OK, Here's What We Know About Rihanna's New Billionaire Boyfriend

After Rihanna was photographed mugging down with a mystery man in a pool in Ibiza this week, eagle-eyed and excited fans on Twitter were buzzing about who the guy could be. Many assumed he was a Spanish athlete or maybe a model, but it turns out that the gentleman Rihanna was packing on the PDA with is actually a Saudi billionaire named Hassan Jameel.

Hassan is 29, just like Rihanna, and is the heir to a huge fortune. He's the deputy president and vice chairman of the family business Abdul Latif Jameel, and since 1955, the company has owned the rights to Toyota distribution in Saudi Arabia. His family is worth nearly $2 billion. On top of that, he's also said to own a football league in Saudi Arabia called the Jameel League. In 2016, he was linked to Naomi Campbell after the two were spotted at the British Summer Time music festival in London.

While it's not clear how long Hassan and Rihanna have been dating, it is clear that they have major chemistry. And with all the bullsh*t she's had to deal with lately, we're really glad Rihanna is getting some lovin' from a tall, dark, and handsome hottie. Just one question remains: has anybody checked on Drake?

Hassan Jameel
