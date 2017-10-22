 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart

Marilyn Monroe is one of pop culture's most iconic figures, and her glamorous influence has only grown since her death at the age of 36 in August 1962. While Marilyn was alive, she was front-page news, whether she was on the red carpet, filming with Hollywood's hottest male actors, or being linked to industry heavyweights.

Related
The Details of JFK's "Affair" With Marilyn Monroe Are Way More Chill Than We've Been Told

Much has been made about her love life; Marilyn was rumoured to have dated lots of famous men (and even a few famous women), but only a handful of people from the extensive list — which includes Paul Newman, Tony Curtis, and then-actor Ronald Reagan — are confirmed to have romanced the star. We've rounded up the five relationships that Marilyn actually had throughout her life.

James Dougherty
Joe DiMaggio
Marlon Brando
Arthur Miller
Frank Sinatra
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsNostalgiaCelebrity CouplesMarilyn Monroe
Couples Costumes
31 Pixar Costumes That Are Perfect For Couples
by Hilary White
Is Kate Middleton's Third Child a Boy or a Girl?
The Royals
Is the Duchess of Cambridge Having a Girl or Boy? Here's What We Know
by Monica Sisavat
What Is a Regnal Name?
The Royals
Unravelling the Mystery of Regnal Names: Why Prince Charles May Become King George VII
by Marcia Moody
Healthy Work Lunches
Lunches
25+ Healthy Lunches That Are So Easy to Take to Work, It'll Make Your Head Spin
by Gina Florio
Most Popular Baby Names by Year
Baby Names
Find Out Which Baby Name Was the Most Popular in the Year You Were Born
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds