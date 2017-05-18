 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Dove Cameron
9 Actresses Who Would Be Bewitching as Sabrina on Riverdale
Celebrity Facts
There's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance

Who Is the Narrator in 13 Reasons Why Season 2?

13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?

Now that 13 Reasons Why is officially getting a second season, we're patiently standing by waiting for hints about the next chapter in Hannah's story. Here's a quick rundown of the concrete details we have so far: the episodes will pick up where season one leaves off, Hannah will be a part of the season, there will be flashbacks, we'll see different perspectives, and there will be a narrator . . . but it won't be Hannah. Admittedly, this is what I'm the most curious about when it comes to season two. Hannah is our ticket into Liberty High School; it's her story. If season two isn't about her, then who will be guiding us through the new events? Here are my top choices — and no, I'm not including Clay, since we essentially get his perspective in the first season.

1. Tyler

Tyler is consistently dismissed by his colleagues; his concerns about the tapes are shoved aside as his classmates literally shove him aside. The end of season two opens a huge (terrifying) door for Tyler's story. He has an arsenal of weapons and is possibly planning an attack on his school. I want to know more about how Tyler perceives his peers, especially after that chilling scene in the darkroom. It makes a lot of sense that he would be the focus of season two.

2. Jessica

Hannah's former friend is another person who probably has a much different version of season one's events than Hannah. While she eventually comes to terms with the fact that Hannah is telling the truth what happened at the party, Jessica still maintains that it's Hannah who stopped hanging out with her, not the other way around. A tweet from Netflix confirms that, "Jessica's story will continue as she tried to recover and return to a normal life." Aside from Bryce, she's the only character who is mentioned by name in the mini synopsis, bringing me to . . .

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Bryce

I know. I don't even like thinking about this, but what if the writers go an entirely different route in season two and challenge us to understand how a monster like Bryce thinks. It's clear from the final episode that Bryce has no remorse for his actions (mostly because he doesn't believe he had done anything wrong), so perhaps we'll see his warped version of the events. Creator Brian Yorkey has said that he wants to see Bryce brought to justice, and it would be fascinating to get his perspective throughout the inevitable trial.

4. Alex

In season one, we're hearing (and seeing) Hannah from beyond the grave. What if in season two, we're hearing Alex while he's in a coma? He lands in critical condition after his apparent suicide attempt at the end of the season, and he's either dead or looking at some serious recovery time. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Heizer said that he thinks it would be "interesting" to continue the story of someone who attempts suicide and doesn't succeed. Format-wise, it makes a lot of sense for Alex to be the narrator; I'm just not sure how they would get his take on the events after his suicide attempt if he's still critically wounded.

5. Tony

Tony, aka Clay's guardian angel, is such a mystery. We know precious little about his family life or his interaction with Hannah. He's much more of an impartial observer during season one than an actual participant. Season two could explore not only his take on Hannah's life and death, but what happens to him going forward. It would round out his life the way we've already got to know characters like Clay and Jessica.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
13 Reasons WhyTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Lili Reinhart
We Have a Crazy Theory About Betty's Older Brother, So Just Hear Us Out
by Kelsie Gibson
Katherine Langford on The Tonight Show May 2017
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford's Reaction to Getting a Tweet From Lady Gaga Is Not What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer
13 Reasons Why
The 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer Is Simultaneously Chilling and Exciting
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Award Season
We're Kinda Sorta Obsessed With Miles Heizer's Checkered Suit at the MTV Awards
by Victoria Messina
Orange Is the New Black Facts
Netflix
12 Things You Never Knew About Orange Is the New Black
by Chelsea Hassler
Dylan Minnette's Band Wallows
Wallows
We Need to Talk About Dylan Minnette's Band — Because It's Really Good!
by Kelsey Garcia
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Cast
Once Upon a Time
Who's Staying on Once Upon a Time? Here's the Season 7 Cast
by Maggie Pehanick
Is the Hospital Going to Explode on Grey's Anatomy?
Celebrity Twitter
Shonda Rhimes May Have Spoiled the Grey's Anatomy Finale Way Back in 2009
by Ryan Roschke
Who Is Judy King on Orange Is the New Black?
Netflix
4 Things to Know About Judy King, Orange Is the New Black's Newest Inmate
by Quinn Keaney
New on Netflix UK May 2017
Netflix
28 New Films and TV Shows to Watch on Netflix This May
by Gemma Cartwright
Who Are the 13 Reasons Why Cast Dating?
Ajiona Alexus
13 Reasons Why Cast: Who's Single and Who's Taken
by Caitlin Hacker
Movies and Shows About JonBenet Ramsey
JonBenet Ramsey
5 Films and Specials About the Mysterious Death of JonBenét Ramsey
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds