 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity News
Ewan McGregor and His Wife Eve Have Split After 22 Years of Marriage
Celebrity Facts
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Here's Everything You Need to Know About the New Doctor Who Companions

On Sunday night, the BBC finally confirmed the names of the new Doctor Who companions, and we couldn't be more excited. Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill will officially be stepping into the TARDIS alongside the new time lord played by Jodie Whittaker. So, as we patiently wait for the sci-fi show's Christmas Day special, read on to learn a bit more about the actors behind the new companions.

Mandip Gill
Bradley Walsh
Tosin Cole
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
TV ShowsBBCTV ShowDoctor WhoTV
The Royals
BBC's Simon McCoy Wasn't Exactly Impressed by the Royal Baby News
by Morgane Le Caer
Bradley Walsh Doctor Who Companion
British Celebrities
Meet the New Doctor Who Companions: Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole
by Gemma Cartwright
TV Show New Seasons 2017
Netflix
Get Binge-Watching Before These TV Shows' New Seasons Start in 2017
by Tori Crowther
Ed Kemper Serial Killer in Real Life
Mindhunter
These Chilling Ed Kemper Interviews Show Just How Scarily Accurate Mindhunter Is
by Quinn Keaney
Prince William and Kate Middleton on Radio 1 Scott Mills
The Royals
6 Things We Learned When William and Kate Visited BBC Radio 1
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds