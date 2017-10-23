Who Are the New Doctor Who Companions?
Here's Everything You Need to Know About the New Doctor Who Companions
On Sunday night, the BBC finally confirmed the names of the new Doctor Who companions, and we couldn't be more excited. Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill will officially be stepping into the TARDIS alongside the new time lord played by Jodie Whittaker. So, as we patiently wait for the sci-fi show's Christmas Day special, read on to learn a bit more about the actors behind the new companions.
