The Crown Finally Chooses Claire Foy's Replacement For Seasons 3 and 4

The Crown would not be even half as incredible as it is without Claire Foy's stellar performance as Queen Elizabeth II. Sadly, the star of Netflix's sweeping romance will make her last appearance as the iconic royal in season two, which looks just as lavish as the first season. Foy is leaving the show since seasons three and four will show Queen Elizabeth markedly older, and fortunately for fans everywhere, the streaming giant could not have picked a better successor to the role.

Variety reports that Olivia Colman has signed on to play the monarch in the next two seasons of the drama. The British actress has popped up in everything from dark crime dramas like Broadchurch to comedies like Fleabag, but all of her roles have something in common: she nails each and every one of them. Her appearance in 2016's The Night Manager made such an impression that she won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress and was also nominated for an Emmy.

Following up Foy's performance — which earned her a Golden Globe award and Screen Actors Guild award as best actress in a drama — will be no easy feat, but if anyone is up to the task, it's Colman. Hopefully the real Queen Elizabeth, The Crown's number one fan, approves.