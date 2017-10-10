 Skip Nav
Who Plays Betty's Brother on Riverdale?

Riverdale Has Finally Cast Betty's Older Brother, and He's Really Hot

Riverdale is about to get even more complicated during season two. Not only will Veronica's father (Mark Consuelos) stir up some trouble next season, but we'll finally get to meet Betty's long-lost brother, Chic. Newcomer Hart Denton, who previously appeared on an episode of Fox's Lethal Weapon, has been cast as the eldest Cooper son. Even though he's a bit younger than we were expecting (Alice gave the baby up for adoption when she was still in high school), he definitely has that Cooper family look. So, does that striking blonde hair mean the popular theory that FP Jones is the father of Alice's child isn't true? We guess only time will tell.

Chic, who will be a recurring character on the series, is slated to come to town midway through the upcoming season. Seeing that Denton is already in Vancouver with the cast, fans are theorising his big arrival could happen during the recently taped Christmas episode, "Silent Night, Deadly Night." You know what they say: there's no place like home (and a bit of family drama) for the holidays.

