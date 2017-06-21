Let's Take a Second to Talk About That Hot Guy From OITNB

If you found yourself turning to Google to learn more about the actor who plays Josh on Orange Is the New Black, you're not alone. As you binge-watched season five, the guard who stripped during the talent show probably caught your eye for obvious reasons, but let's not forget about the guy who actually won that talent show simply because he's hot. Actor John Palladino plays Josh, a PR rep for the company that owns Litchfield, and thanks to some interesting plot lines, we've already been blessed with a few shirtless scenes. Learn more about the handsome Orange Is the New Black actor, then check out fun pictures of the cast hanging out in real life.