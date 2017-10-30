We All Need a Little Sister Like Erica From Stranger Things

In the first season of Stranger Things, Mike's (Finn Wolfhard) adorable baby sister, Holly Wheeler (Anniston and Tinsley Price), steals the show whenever she's on the screen. For season two, it's Lucas's (Caleb McLaughlin) call-it-like-she-sees-it little sister, Erica, who just may take the crown as our favourite Stranger Things sibling. While we also meet Lucas's parents in season two, Erica is clearly the one who keeps Lucas in line.

Played by newcomer and Atlanta, GA, native Priah Ferguson, Erica's one-liners in "Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak" — when she hilariously calls Lucas out for his "nerdy" Ghostbusters Halloween costume — let us know early on that she's going to be a handful, not just for Lucas but also for the entire Hawkins crew.

Before Stranger Things, Ferguson took on the role of Fatima in VH1's Daytime Divas and also made a cameo in the Emmy-winning show Atlanta. She also starred in the independent short film Suga Water and, at age 11, is a pint-size philanthropist serving as the Spokeskid for Our United Way of Greater Atlanta.

Erica's got the right amount of spunk to keep her big brother on his toes, and while Lucas and the gang may be at the heart of Stranger Things, Erica reminds us that it's really the little sisters who are calling the shots in Hawkins.