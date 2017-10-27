Stranger Things: Here's Why You Recognise Murray the Conspiracy Theorist

There's a saying: just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you. Enter Murray Bauman, a former journalist who has been following the events of Stranger Things season one very closely, coming to Chief Hopper with all sorts of ideas about Eleven and Barb and a vast government conspiracy. And he's not wrong, though Hopper can't tell him that.

But who plays this bearded believer? It's Brett Gelman, one of those quintessential "Hey, it's that guy!" actors.

Gelman got his start doing improv and stand-up comedy in New York City. He quickly developed improv group Monkey D*ck, which went on to be developed into a limited-release TV show for the Upright Citizens Brigade. He also developed a character called Rapzilla for a couple of shorts that eventually made it onto MTV's sketch comedy series Human Giant. From there, Gelman began making regular appearances on the shows Funny or Die Presents, The Back Room, and The Life & Times of Tim before landing two series-regular roles.

The first was on Eagleheart, a cop show parody series on Adult Swim produced by Conan O'Brien's production company. The second was the critically acclaimed but short-lived Go On, costarring Matthew Perry, John Cho, and Laura Benanti.

Gelman also launched a series of specials for Adult Swim: Dinner With Friends With Brett Gelman and Friends and Dinner With Family With Brett Gelman and Brett Gelman's Family. Beginning in 2015, Gelman started landing recurring roles on Blunt Talk, Another Period, and Love, followed by a series-regular spot on the critically acclaimed Fleabag. He also popped up in two episodes of David Lynch's continuation of Twin Peaks in 2017.

It doesn't seem likely that Gelman will show up in Stranger Things season three because Murray's storyline appears to have wrapped up. But Gelman was delightfully hilarious in his brief appearances — and he did play a vital role in getting #JusticeforBarb.