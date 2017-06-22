 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Would You Recognise OITNB's "Ouija" If You Bumped Into Her on the Street?
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
AMC
Dominic Cooper Sports His Knowing Smile at the Preacher Premiere
Diane Guerrero
The Story of How OITNB's Flaca and Maritza First Met Will Remind You of School
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Would You Recognise OITNB's "Ouija" If You Bumped Into Her on the Street?

We waited a long time for the fifth season of Orange Is the New Black, and it certainly did not disappoint. In addition to seeing more of "Skinhead" Helen and the drugged-out dynamic duo of Leanne (Emma Myles) and Angie (Julie Lake), we got a closer look at Carmen "Ouija" Aziza (Rosal Colon). Rosal plays a tough Dominican inmate who gets transferred to Litchfield and becomes part of Maria Flores's gang, but her makeunder definitely doesn't do her justice.

Related
24 Awesome Snaps of the OITNB Cast Being Real-Life Friends

Judging from her Instagram photos, Rosal is a lot more glamorous and bubbly in real life. In fact, Rosal says the only thing she and Ouija have in common is their sense of humour. "My character in Orange Is The New Black is strong, intelligent, likes to joke a lot, is not afraid to be violent if you have to rectify a situation or if you have to defend your sisters," Rosal told People En Español in 2016. "What I have in common with my character is that we're both clowns, sometimes. Maybe not in the best situations but we like to laugh." While Rosal's transformation may not be as drastic as the others, we're still not sure if we would recognise her on the street.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Rosal ColonCelebrity FactsOrange Is The New BlackCelebrity InstagramsTV
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Facts
Those Hints Beyoncé Dropped About the Sex of Her Twins Turned Out to Be Totally True
by Brittney Stephens
Who Plays CO Stratman on Orange Is the New Black?
POPSUGAR Voices
The Only Reason Orange Is the New Black's CO Stratman Looks Familiar
by Andrea Reiher
A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 Details
A Series of Unfortunate Events
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Nathan Fillion and Tony Hale Added to Season 2 Cast
by Quinn Keaney
Was Gal Gadot a Soldier in Israeli Army?
Celebrity Facts
Gal Gadot Credits This For Helping Her Break Into the Acting World
by Monica Sisavat
Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding
Celebrity Tweets
Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding, and We're in Our Feelings
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds