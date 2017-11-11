Under That Tough-Guy Facade, Riverdale's Sweet Pea Is a Total Sweetie Pie

The Southside may be a dangerous place on Riverdale, but it is certainly filled with some gorgeous eye candy. Jughead's brooding good looks and Toni Topaz's fierceness aside, there is another serpent who is giving us a lot of mixed emotions this season: Sweet Pea. While his character has done some pretty questionable things thus far, the actor who plays him, Jordan Connor, couldn't be sweeter. See what we did there? From his adorable smile to his perfect hair, you will no doubt become a little obsessed after looking through his hottest pictures.