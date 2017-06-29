 Skip Nav
Who Is Tyra Banks Dating?

Tyra Banks's Boyfriend, Erik Asla, Is the Perfect Match For Her Supermodel Lifestyle

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

Tyra Banks has been dating Norwegian photographer Erik Asla since 2013. After opening up about her struggles with infertility, Tyra and Erik welcomed their first child together, York, in January 2016 via surrogate. "We balance each other. He's a creator. I'm a creator. And we just have fun. He's my best friend," Tyra shared with ET about Erik in 2015. While the couple has managed to keep things low-key when it comes to their relationship, there seems to be one exception to their unspoken rule.

Erik has shot for Allure, Bazaar, Vogue, and Vanity Fair and has two daughters from a previous relationship, and he often shares photos he takes of his supermodel girlfriend on his Instagram. Talk about a match made in heaven! Tyra has also shared her own adorable photos of herself with Erik and their 16-month-old son on her Instagram page, but one thing is clear: their four-year romance is a superprivate affair.

CelebritiesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesTyra Banks
