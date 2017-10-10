 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Star Wars The Last Jedi
OMG, the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Freakin' Insane

Why Was the American Horror Story Cult Episode Edited?

The New American Horror Story Episode Was Edited to Be Less Violent After the Las Vegas Shooting

Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth

The sixth episode of American Horror Story: Cult was originally going to open and close with a graphic depiction of a mass shooting at a political rally. In the wake of the horrific Sept. 30 shooting in Las Vegas, which left 59 people dead and over 500 injured, many wondered if creator Ryan Murphy would delay showing the episode. The episode, "Mid-Western Assassin," will go on as scheduled, but that doesn't mean Murphy left it as is.

While speaking at the New Yorker Fest over the weekend, Murphy revealed he and the rest of the AHS team decided to re-edit the episode — which was filmed well before the Las Vegas shooting — to make it less violent. Now, the show's mass shooting, which Murphy described as "an obvious anti-gun warning about society," will happen off-camera instead.

"Should you air it? Should you not air it? How do you be sensitive? My point of view was, I believe I have the right to air it, but I also believe in victims' rights," the 49-year-old showrunner explained. "I believe that now is probably not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture because someone who was affected might watch that, and it could trigger something or make them feel upset."

ADVERTISEMENT

Cult hasn't shied away from graphic onscreen violence thus far, but Murphy made it clear that "Mid-Western Assassin" would work just as well without explicitly depicting the shooting.

"So our decision was to re-edit it, and I felt that that was the right move. Nobody ever talks about victims' rights. That's sort of a weird emotional discussion that's never bridged," he added. "But I felt great sympathy for people who were affected, certainly, and family members and loved ones and people who are upset about the way the world is."

Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryRyan MurphyTV
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds