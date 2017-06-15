 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How Camilla Parker Bowles Tortured Princess Diana at Her Own Wedding
True Stories
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now
Florence Welch
Florence Welch Performs For a Sick Fan, We Get Through a Pack of Tissues

Why Was Camilla at Charles and Diana's Wedding?

How Camilla Parker Bowles Tortured Princess Diana at Her Own Wedding

Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

Princess Diana famously declared that there were three people in her marriage to Prince Charles, with the third being Charles's longtime love, Camilla Parker Bowles. Based on facts leading up to Charles and Diana's royal wedding, it seems this was the situation from the start.

In her new biography of Prince Charles, Sally Bedell Smith shares what happened behind the scenes ahead of the big day. Right before the wedding, Diana overheard Charles "murmuring endearments" to Camilla on the phone. Bedell Smith writes that "sensing a threat, she asked Charles if he still loved Camilla. His reply was genuine but ingenuous: he explained that she had been "one of his most intimate friends" but that their "intimacy had ended." While there was evidence that Charles and Camilla had ended their physical relationship at that time, it's not exactly what you want to hear right before your wedding.

Charles also decided to buy gifts for a dozen of his close friends, including Camilla, ahead of the ceremony. Bedell Smith explains that "Camilla's was a gold bracelet personalised with a blue enamel disk engraved with the initials 'GF.' The monogram stood for 'Girl Friday,' Charles's nickname for his intimate 'friend.'" Diana discovered the gift and confronted Charles. Soon after, Diana broke down following their wedding rehearsal. She was "devastated" and recalled "bawling her eyes out" in the car with the "Camilla thing rearing its head."

Related
1 Major Way William and Kate's Life Will Change When Charles Becomes King

Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

If that wasn't bad enough, Camilla was also invited to the wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral — her then-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, actually escorted Charles and Diana's horse-drawn carriage back to Buckingham Palace. Bedell Smith writes that Camilla acted as a disturbing distraction to Diana on what should have been a happy day: "Diana later said she had been so fixated on Camilla that as her father walked slowly up the aisle at St. Paul's, she raked the congregation until her eyes settled on her nemesis, with her 'pale grey, veiled pillbox hat.'" Following the procession back to the palace, Camilla and Andrew were noticeably not invited to the wedding breakfast hosted for 120 guests. At least Diana had that.

Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsCamilla Parker BowlesPrince Charles
Join The Conversation
The Royals
When Will Prince William Actually Become King?
by Brittney Stephens
Hunter McGrady Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Interview
Celebrity Interviews
As Sports Illustrated's Curviest Model, Hunter McGrady Knows Sexy Suits All Sizes
by Kirbie Johnson
RompHim Male Rompers Video
Romper
Would You Want Your Man to Wear a RompHim?
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Kate Middleton Visiting Patients at Kings Hospital June 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Pays a Surprise Visit to London Bridge Attack Victims
by Monica Sisavat
Will Lifting Heavy Weights Make Me Bulky?
Bodyweight Exercises
After Years of Exercising, This Is the Workout That Changed My Body
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds