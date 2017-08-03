Justin Bieber Explains Tour Cancellation: "I'm VERY Aware I'm Never Gonna Be Perfect"

Justin Bieber is turning over a new leaf. Nearly two weeks after cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour, the singer posted a typed message on Instagram explaining to his fans why he decided to take a break. Following reports that he wants to "rededicate his life to Christ," Justin added that he is not only working on himself, but is also surrounding himself with positive people to help shape him into the man, and future husband and father, he wants to be. His full message reads as follows:

"I'm so grateful for this journey with all of you. I'm grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I'm not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!! I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!! Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships won't dictate my future decisions and my future relationships. I'm VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them!! I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling. Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be. This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I'm not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from! THIS MESSAGE IS VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART. BUT I THINK THERES SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS!!"