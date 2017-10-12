 Skip Nav
This Theory Explains Why It Was So (Weirdly) Easy For Harry Potter to Break the Elder Wand

Image Source: Everett Collection

The Wand, the Stone, or the Cloak? If you've ever lost sleep over what you'd choose or hotly debated the topic of which magical item is the best, then you're a true Harry Potter fan. The Deathly Hallows are the source of mystery and extreme significance in the series, with each representing a special power: the Resurrection Stone gives the bearer the ability to bring those who have passed on back into the living world, the Cloak of Invisibility is an item that never loses power and strength over the centuries, and the Elder Wand is the most powerful wand in existence. As the legend goes, anyone who wields all three Hallows at once will be the master of Death.

As luck (if you can call it that . . .) would have it, Harry Potter finds himself in that position. At the end of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Harry has had recent access to all three objects; he uses the Stone to resurrect his loved ones as he faces his own demise, he holds the Elder Wand, which he has rightfully won, and he is still in possession of the Cloak of Invisibility passed down from his own ancestors, the Peverells.

So is Harry the true master of Death? One theory says yes. And this fact explains how Harry was able to snap the Elder Wand in half in the films as if it were a tiny twig and not one of the most powerful magic objects in the Wizarding world.

"In the final Harry Potter film, Harry breaks the Elder Wand to ensure no one else can use it . . . the fact that Harry is the last person to be in possession of all of the Hallows in the run up to breaking the wand makes him the Master of Death, this is why he is able to break it." Read the whole theory ahead:

(Harry Potter) Why Harry can break the Elder Wand from FanTheories

It makes sense: if anyone would have the power to break the wand, it'd be the person who not only had won the wand's allegiance, but also the one who happens to be the master of Death at the time. Major note: in the books, Harry uses the Elder Wand to fix his own old wand and then returns the Elder Wand to Dumbledore's grave, assuming that once he dies naturally, the wand's line of allegiance will be officially ended.

However, the wand has a different fate in the films, as we all know, and this theory is a perfect explanation for why it was so easy to destroy the wand and make sure that it never fell into the wrong hands ever again. Still, we can't pretend it didn't pain us just a little to see that powerful of an object (the one I would have chosen, by the way) go to waste with a simple snap of wood.

Image Source: Warner Bros.
TheoriesGeek CultureMoviesHarry PotterBooks
