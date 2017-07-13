 Skip Nav
Why Isn't Game of Thrones Nominated For an Emmy in 2017?

Why You Won't See Game of Thrones Nominated For Any Emmys This Year

Emmy nominees are still under wraps, but we're already well aware of who won't be on the list. While you might have been gearing up for another year of Game of Thrones sweeping the award show (since the drama premiered in 2011, it's racked up 38 wins and an astonishing 106 nominations), the cast will be sitting the 2017 ceremony out.

No, the TV academy isn't holding a grudge against Game of Thrones for killing off Hodor, even if we are. Since the season seven premiere date for HBO's fantasy drama was pushed back to July 17, 2017, it means it isn't eligible to be nominated for any Emmys this year. To qualify, a show has to air within the 2016 to 2017 Emmy period, which is anytime between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017 (this year, at least). The last three episodes of season six actually fell within the beginning of that time frame, but due to the academy's "hanging episodes" rule, they were lumped in with the previous episodes of season six.

This might be a crushing blow for any devoted fan hoping to see GOT favourites take home more trophies, but it does open the door for incredible shows that did happen to be eligible this year. Other critical darlings, like newbies Westworld, Stranger Things, and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, will now find that best drama category a little more open.

Image Source: HBO
