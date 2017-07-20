 Skip Nav
Why You Should Watch 3% on Netflix

We've Found Your New Favourite Netflix Show — Hope You Like Subtitles

Most of us have a bit of a love/hate relationship with the Netflix algorithm, but occasionally that tricksy bit of tech recommends an absolute gem you'd never find otherwise. This was definitely the case when my account's current obsession with foreign productions brought 3% to my attention.

The first Netflix original to be produced in Brazil, 3% is like The Hunger Games meets The 100. It focuses on a group of young people, and like so many recent YA productions, it's set in a dystopian near-future. In this world, 97 percent of the population lives in poverty on the mainland, and only 3 percent are lucky enough to live on the mythical Offshore. At the age of 20, mainland residents can take part in "the process", a series of tests and challenges designed to identify the most worthy candidates for a future on the Offshore. Throughout the first series, we see the complicated process take place, and it's just as dark and twisted as you'd imagine. Katniss Everdeen would fit right in.

8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars

It's hard to discuss the show too much without giving away too much, but needless to say there are some very surprising twists on the way to the finale and it explores much more than just the process itself. We follow around half a dozen candidates and discover their backstories, and we also get to see what happens on the other side as the leader Ezequiel battles inner demons as he supervises the dangerous and ruthless tasks.

What 3% lacks in production budget (it's possible the whole thing was filmed in a conference centre), it makes up for in guts and great performances. You can choose to watch the show with voice dubbing, but I'd strongly suggest sticking to the original version and turning on subtitles as you'll get a much better idea of the personalities of each character (and bonus, probably learn a few words of Portuguese).

Image Source: Netflix
