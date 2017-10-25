Rhaegar Targaryen and the Night King Just Had a Very Chill Lunch Together

Image Source: HBO



If you're still recovering from the insane season seven finale of Game of Thrones, I don't blame you. Season eight isn't supposed to come out for another two whole years, and I still don't know if that's enough time for me to process all of those cliffhangers. You know who's taking all of Westeros's insanity in stride, though? Rhaegar Targaryen and the Night King. In fact, they recently grabbed lunch together.

OK, OK, a hangout between those two characters is impossible for a multitude of reasons (chiefly, does the Night King eat anything other than sorrow?), but the real-life stars — Vladimír Furdík and Wilf Scolding — are apparently pals. Wilf, who plays Rhaegar, shared a selfie of the two of them on Instagram with the caption, "Spot of lunch with the Night King."

A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:28am PDT