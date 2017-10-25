Rhaegar Targaryen and the Night King Just Had a Very Chill Lunch Together

 Skip Nav
Image Source: HBO

If you're still recovering from the insane season seven finale of Game of Thrones, I don't blame you. Season eight isn't supposed to come out for another two whole years, and I still don't know if that's enough time for me to process all of those cliffhangers. You know who's taking all of Westeros's insanity in stride, though? Rhaegar Targaryen and the Night King. In fact, they recently grabbed lunch together.

OK, OK, a hangout between those two characters is impossible for a multitude of reasons (chiefly, does the Night King eat anything other than sorrow?), but the real-life stars — Vladimír Furdík and Wilf Scolding — are apparently pals. Wilf, who plays Rhaegar, shared a selfie of the two of them on Instagram with the caption, "Spot of lunch with the Night King."

A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on

It's shocking to see the two of them out of costume, right? Especially Vladimír, who looks incredibly different without all of those icy prosthetics and a zombie dragon by his side. We all know the Night King has to return for the HBO fantasy drama's final season given how his story wraps up in season seven, but what about Rhaegar? Can fans expect to see more flashbacks to his life with Lyanna Stark? Since the two actors are still hanging out IRL and production on season eight has officially kicked off, it seems like a safe bet they're grabbing "a spot" of lunch on set somewhere. Fingers crossed Wilf drops more clues selfies for us all to obsess over sometime soon!

