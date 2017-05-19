 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
William and Harry Honour 20 Young People Who Have Carried On Diana's Legacy
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
William and Harry Honour 20 Young People Who Have Carried On Diana's Legacy

Prince William and Prince Harry paid special tribute to Princess Diana during a ceremony at St. James's Palace on Thursday. The brothers presented the first Legacy Awards for the Diana Award youth charity, the only nonprofit organisation in her name. In honour of the upcoming 20th anniversary of her death, the awards were given to 20 people who have carried out her legacy through their various organisations. "We are so glad our mother's name is being put to good use through The Diana Award," William said during the event.

Related
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce

This also isn't the only way the brothers have honoured her memory recently. Aside from carrying on her traditions in both their personal and professional lives, the two are commissioning a statue of their mother in the public gardens of Kensington Palace (Diana's former home).

Related
16 Truth Bombs Princess Diana Dropped in That Infamous BBC Interview

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince WilliamPrince Harry
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
49 Photos That Prove Prince Harry Was Born to Wear a Uniform
by Gemma Cartwright
Prince William and Prince Harry With British Actors
The Royals
William and Harry Hanging Out With Hot British Actors Makes Anything Better
by Marcia Moody
Who Invented Beer? (Video)
POPSUGAR Rush
Love Beer? You Can Thank Women For That
by Natalie Rivera
The Royals
Prince Philip Will No Longer Carry Out Public Engagements
by Gemma Cartwright
Prince Harry Visiting Sick Siblings May 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry Comforts a Boy and His Sister Who Are Battling the Same Terminal Illness
by Caitlin Hacker
Duchess of Cambridge Wears See by Chloe Dress
The Royals
When the Sunlight Hits The Duchess of Cambridge's Dress, It Looks Absolutely Beautiful
by Marina Liao
How Much Are Prince William and Duchess Kate Worth?
The Royals
1 Major Way William and Kate's Life Will Change When Charles Becomes King
by Annie Gabillet
Rose Wine Doughnuts
Doughnuts
Rosé All Day With These Wine-Flavoured Doughnuts
by Brandi Milloy
Prince William Being Sweet to Kate Middleton Pictures
The Royals
All the Times William Was Prince Charming . . . and Prince Cheeky
by Marcia Moody
Pippa Middleton Wedding Style Details
The Royals
Pippa Middleton Reportedly Has an Unusual Fashion Request For Her Guests
by Marina Liao
Queen Elizabeth II Driving Photos May 2017
The Royals
Can Someone Please Cast Queen Elizabeth II in a Fast and Furious Film Already?
by Quinn Keaney
Tea Beauty Uses | Video
Beauty Junkie
12 Ways Tea Can Give You Better Hair, Skin, and Nails
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds