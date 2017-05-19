William and Harry Honour 20 Young People Who Have Carried On Diana's Legacy

Prince William and Prince Harry paid special tribute to Princess Diana during a ceremony at St. James's Palace on Thursday. The brothers presented the first Legacy Awards for the Diana Award youth charity, the only nonprofit organisation in her name. In honour of the upcoming 20th anniversary of her death, the awards were given to 20 people who have carried out her legacy through their various organisations. "We are so glad our mother's name is being put to good use through The Diana Award," William said during the event.



This also isn't the only way the brothers have honoured her memory recently. Aside from carrying on her traditions in both their personal and professional lives, the two are commissioning a statue of their mother in the public gardens of Kensington Palace (Diana's former home).