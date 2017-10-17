 Skip Nav
0
26 Photos That Prove Winona Ryder Hasn't Aged a Bit After 30 Years in Hollywood

Not many people can say they've had a career span over 30 years, but Winona Ryder is one of the lucky (and fiercely talented) few. From 1988's Beetlejuice to 2010's Black Swan, the 45-year-old actress has an impressive résumé to be proud of. And her evolution in Hollywood is just as glamorous as her acting reel. With 2016's hit sci-fi horror series Stranger Things bringing her back into the spotlight, we've rounded up some of her best red carpet looks over the years. Keep reading to see why your love for Winona has stood the test of time.

1989
1990
1994
1996
1996
1997
1997
1999
1999
2000
2000
2000
2001
2002
2005
2006
2007
2008
2010
2012
2013
2014
2015
2015
2016
2017
