 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
These Horror Films on Amazon Prime Video Will Leave You Terror-Stricken
British Celebrities
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Are a Match Made in Red Carpet Heaven
James Packer
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed

Will Winter and Ally Team Up on American Horror Story Cult?

A Crazy Theory About AHS: Cult Boils Down to This 1 Photo, and Honestly? It Makes Sense

Ever since American Horror Story: Cult began, wild theories about the seventh season of Ryan Murphy's horrific anthology series have been swirling on the internet. Has Ally been the real cult leader all along? Do those creepy pinky swears mean something much more sinister? Will cult leader Kai betray his sister, Winter? While we might not have the answer to the first two questions (at least, not yet), we might have stumbled upon something related to the latter theory.

While we've long suspected that Kai will eventually double-cross his sister in some way, we've never been quite sure how he'd pull it off. Then, we spotted a photo on cast member Colton Haynes's Instagram (he plays Detective Samuels) that seems to hold a telling clue: Billie Lourd, aka Winter, appears to be wearing an orange prison jumpsuit:

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Is Kai going to get Winter locked up? Judging from that picture, it sure seems like it. After seeing the potentially damning 'gram for themself, Reddit user SamSweet also pointed out that Winter is probably going to go to jail for Kai's crimes and will be driven there by Detective Samuels. (What else will he be doing? Certainly not hooking up with Harrison, RIP.) In doing so, it will finally offer audiences a chance to get to know more about the quiet character, who's been all but silent up until now. SamSweet has already envisioned exactly how the scene will play out:

"Detective Samuels will be the one transferring her/taking her to jail or something and while he's doing so he tells Winter his backstory & we all get to finally know more about him. Then Ally will crash into his car and send them off the road (into the grassy area as seen in the picture) and Winter will help Ally take down Kai since now she knows that he doesn't care about anyone else except himself and his own agenda."

Murphy will no doubt have something far crazier and twisted go down, but we have to agree that the core of this theory rings true. There has been an obvious push and pull of power between the men and women in Kai's cult throughout the season, especially now that Frances Conroy's Bebe Babbitt has joined the fray. Together with Ally, Winter might actually stand a chance of overthrowing her fear-mongering brother once and for all. As long as they can put aside that whole bathtub incident, of course . . .

Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultTheoriesAmerican Horror StoryRedditTV
American Horror Story: Cult
All 7 Nightmarish Clowns From American Horror Story: Cult
by Andrea Reiher
What Is Agoraphobia?
American Horror Story Cult
The New Phobia Popping Up on American Horror Story Hits Close to Home
by Danielle Jackson
American Horror Story: Roanoke's Clue About Cult
American Horror Story Cult
American Horror Story Hid a Sneaky Cult Easter Egg in Roanoke — Did You Catch It?
by Ryan Roschke
Is Ivy a Bad Guy on American Horror Story Cult?
American Horror Story Cult
Why You Shouldn't Trust Ivy on American Horror Story: Cult
by Ryan Roschke
Best Hair Tips From Reddit
Hair
7 Reddit Hair Hacks That You Haven't Heard Already
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds