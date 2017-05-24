 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
Celebrity Friendships
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Friendship Makes Our Hearts Go On
The Royals
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time

Wonder Movie Trailer

Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer

After watching the trailer for Wonder, all I can say is that I'm thankful I don't sit directly across from anyone at work, because this was clearly designed to make people cry. The weepy, feel-good movie stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as parents of young Auggie Pullman (adorable Room actor Jacob Tremblay), whose multiple life-saving surgeries left him with facial deformities. As Auggie navigates school for the first time, he encounters bullies, mean girls, and, thankfully, a few genuine new friends who assure him that "you can't blend in when you were born to stand out." Wonder hits cinemas on Dec. 8.

Join the conversation
WonderJacob TremblayMoviesMovie TrailersJulia RobertsOwen Wilson
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Zoolander
Derek Zoolander Taught Us Everything We Know About Modelling
by Randy Miller
Audience Reactions to Jacob Tremblay at Critics' Choice 2016
Award Season
8 Completely Appropriate Audience Reactions to Jacob Tremblay's Critics' Choice Speech
by Ryan Roschke
Jacob Tremblay and Star Wars Bots at the Oscars 2016
Oscars
Jacob Tremblay Trying to Get a Better View of the Star Wars Bots Is Everything
by Monica Sisavat
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Listening to Julia Roberts Sell Sex Toys Would Make Even Christian Grey Blush
by Quinn Keaney
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Is Murder on the Orient Express Based on a True Story?
Murder on the Orient Express
The Shocking Crime That Inspired Murder on the Orient Express
by Ryan Roschke
Facebook Messenger Tips
Tech Tips
16 Facebook Messenger Tips That Will Change How You Use the App Forever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
You Can't Even Imagine How Many Times Owen Wilson Has Said "Wow"
Viral Videos
You Can't Even Imagine How Many Times Owen Wilson Has Said "Wow"
by Maggie Pehanick
Zoolander and Hansel Walked at Fashion Week to Announce the Zoolander 2 Release Date
Zoolander
Zoolander and Hansel Walked at Fashion Week to Announce the Zoolander 2 Release Date
by Maggie Pehanick
Julia Roberts People's Most Beautiful Woman 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Julia Roberts Makes History With Her People's Most Beautiful Win
by Kelsie Gibson
Jessica Chastain Pictures at THR Oscars Party
Jessica Chastain
The Hollywood Reporter Rounds Up Jessica Chastian and Owen Wilson For a Pre-Oscars Bash
by Allie Merriam
Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney at Guys Choice Awards 2016
Award Season
Julia Roberts Has a My Best Friend's Wedding Reunion With Dermot Mulroney
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds