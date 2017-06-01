 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You'll Want Wonder Woman's Powerful Theme Song on Your Gym Playlist ASAP
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their University Gap Years

Wonder Woman Theme Song

You'll Want Wonder Woman's Powerful Theme Song on Your Gym Playlist ASAP

While watching Wonder Woman, you'll probably come away with a lot of thoughts — "holy sh*t, that was good," likely being chief among them — but there was one thing I couldn't get out of my head: Diana's intense theme song. Anytime the Princess of the Amazons was about to kick some serious ass, a powerful, familiar cello song would play. It's the same basic theme Hans Zimmer composed for Wonder Woman's action scene in Batman v Superman, called "Is She With You," only this time it's gotten a metal makeover from Tina Guo.

As io9 recently pointed out, Guo is a classically trained musician and electric cellist, who also plays bass and guitar (she even performed with the Foo Fighters at the 2008 Grammy Awards). She and Zimmer worked together to develop the initial theme, and now her solo version can be heard in full as Gal Gadot takes down enemy after enemy in the new film. Listen to the finished product above, and check out Guo in action below!


Join the conversation
Movie SoundtracksMoviesWonder WomanMusic
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Everything Everything
4 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack
by Maggie Pehanick
John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
Top Gun 2 Details
Top Gun
Here's Exactly What's Happening With the Top Gun Sequel
by Maggie Pehanick
Dance Videos
This Little Boy's Insanely Good Dance Moves Will Have Your Jaw on the Damn Floor
by Quinn Keaney
Last-Minute Geeky Costumes
Adventure Time
30 Last-Minute Geeky Costume Ideas You Can Easily Put Together
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Imagine Dragons Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
If You Weren't a Fan of Imagine Dragons Before, You Will Be Now
by Monica Sisavat
Evolution of Boy Bands
Music Covers
The Evolution of Boy Bands Is the Viral Video You Need in Your Life Right Now
by Zareen Siddiqui
Best Dance Songs For a Wedding
Music
Wedding Music: Over 100 Pop Songs to Get Everyone on the Dance Floor
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Wonder Woman Comic-Con Trailer
Summer Entertainment
The First Full Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here, and It's Really Frickin' Badass
by Ryan Roschke
Fifty Shades Darker Soundtrack
Movie Soundtracks
2 Songs We Know For Sure Will Be on the Fifty Shades Darker Soundtrack
by Ryan Roschke
Roger Moore's James Bond Movies
Roger Moore
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honour
by Maggie Pehanick
Bruno Mars Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Bruno Mars Singing "Versace on the Floor" Will Make Your Clothes Evaporate
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds