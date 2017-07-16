 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Trailer Is Finally Here, and It's Mesmerising!
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Feminism
Andy Murray is Really Tired of Reminding People That Female Tennis Players Exist
British Celebrities
These Celebs Are as Excited About Meeting David Beckham as We Would Be

A Wrinkle in Time Trailer

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Trailer Is Finally Here, and It's Mesmerising!

The first official trailer for Disney's upcoming A Wrinkle in Time adaptation is finally here. The action-packed and star-studded trailer includes appearances by Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Chris Pine as Dr. Alexander "Alex" Murry, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, and Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who. Watch the full trailer above to see how director Ava DuVernay brings to life Madeleine L'Engle's 1963 novel before it hits cinemas on March 23, 2018; then discover everything else we know about the movie so far.

Join the conversation
A Wrinkle In TimeAva DuVernayMoviesOprah Winfrey
Join The Conversation
Hero
Beyoncé Just Unveiled Her Twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, With a Stunning Photo
by Lindsay Miller
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Netflix Movie Details
Ava Duvernay
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Will Actually Costar in a Buddy Movie Together, God Is Real
by Quinn Keaney
Ryan Reynolds Instagram About Wonder Woman July 2017
Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds Congratulates Wonder Woman For Beating Deadpool in the Most Hilarious Way
by Quinn Keaney
King's Cross Rail Station Game of Thrones Signs
Game of Thrones
No One Is More Excited About Game of Thrones' Return Than This London Tube Station
by Quinn Keaney
Does Zendaya Play Mary Jane in Spider-Man Homecoming?
Spider-Man Homecoming
We Need to Talk About Zendaya's Scene-Stealing Role in Spider-Man: Homecoming
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds