Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Trailer Is Finally Here, and It's Mesmerising!

The first official trailer for Disney's upcoming A Wrinkle in Time adaptation is finally here. The action-packed and star-studded trailer includes appearances by Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Chris Pine as Dr. Alexander "Alex" Murry, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, and Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who. Watch the full trailer above to see how director Ava DuVernay brings to life Madeleine L'Engle's 1963 novel before it hits cinemas on March 23, 2018; then discover everything else we know about the movie so far.