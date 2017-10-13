Maisie Williams Runs For Her Life in the Horrifying Trailer For X-Men: The New Mutants

The first trailer for X-Men: The New Mutants opens with a creepy version of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick In The Wall", immediately tipping us off that this movie is going to be unlike any other film in the long-running franchise. Gone are the flashy X-Uniforms and hallowed halls of X-Mansion. In their place? Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton running for their damn lives.

The three, along with Henry Zaga and Blu Hunt, play a group of young, inexperienced mutants whose abilities are finally rising to the surface. Unfortunately, they're also being held in a top secret facility against their will, and the only way to escape the horrors within might leave them even more scarred. Watch the horrifying trailer for the slasher-meets-X-Men flick above before the film hits cinemas in April 2018.