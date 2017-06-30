 Skip Nav
Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown Star in The XX's Dreamy "I Dare You" Video
The XX "I Dare You" Music Video

Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown Star in The XX's Dreamy "I Dare You" Video

We had a feeling Paris Jackson and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown had something in the works after the two hung out with Macaulay Culkin back in April, and now we finally know what. The friends are both in The XX's dreamy music video for "I Dare You," which also features Moonlight's Ashton Sanders. Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons had a hand in creating the video (which is why that Calvin Klein sports bra makes an appearance), so naturally the whole thing feels like pure, vintage Americana. In other words, if anything can make you nostalgic for your school days, it's this.

