 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
So THAT'S the Gift Euron Greyjoy Will Bring Cersei on Game of Thrones?
Dawn O'Porter
We'll Never Tire of Seeing Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Together
British Celebrities
40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling
Kevin Mischel
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill

Is Yara Greyjoy Dead on Game of Thrones?

So THAT'S the Gift Euron Greyjoy Will Bring Cersei on Game of Thrones?

In the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones, Euron Greyjoy promises Cersei Lannister that he'll return to King's Landing with a gift, and we have a theory about what — as in, who — he plans to bring her: Yara Greyjoy. Confused? Assuming she's dead? Hear us out.

The second episode, "Stormborn," introduces us to Daenerys Targaryen's battle plan, which includes the Iron Fleet escorting Ellaria Sand and her people back to Dorne. After making the stop, the Iron Fleet is to ferry the Dornish army to King's Landing, where they plan to lay siege to the capital alongside the Tyrell army. The Iron Fleet begins its journey, but unfortunately, the battle plan basically goes to hell when Euron Greyjoy and his men show up for one insanely brutal attack.

Euron obviously has a lot of feelings about the Iron Fleet, as Yara and Theon escaped with most of the fleet after Euron laid claim to the Salt Throne. When he attacks, Euron comes face to face with his niece and nephew, Yara and Theon, and in a truly surreal moment, he holds a knife to Yara's throat and dares Theon to approach. Overwhelmed, Theon jumps overboard, prompting Euron to cackle in a way that might just make its way into our nightmares. And although it certainly looked as if Euron was ready to kill Yara, we don't actually see it happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe, just maybe, that's because he kept her alive and plans to bring her to Cersei along with whatever's left of the Iron Fleet after that destructive battle. Then again, it's entirely possible that Euron could be bringing Yara to Cersei dead, which (ugh) would also please her.

Of course, we have a few other ideas of what gift Euron may give to Cersei — including Ellaria Sand, who killed Cersei's daughter and might soon face the consequences.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Prince George Is All Grown Up in an Official Portrait For His Fourth Birthday!
by Brittney Stephens
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Why Does Euron Attack the Iron Fleet on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
What Euron's Bloody Defeat of Yara and Theon Means For Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Should You Put Butter in the Fridge?
Food News
The Surprising Truth About Keeping Butter in Your Fridge
by Erin Cullum
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds