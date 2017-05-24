 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Young Sheldon: What to Know About The Big Bang Theory's New Spinoff
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden's Emotional Monologue Is a Love Letter to the People of Manchester

Young Sheldon Details

Young Sheldon: What to Know About The Big Bang Theory's New Spinoff

We've gotten to know and love Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, but we're about to see a whole new side of the character. CBS has picked up a series called Young Sheldon, which, as you may have guessed, is all about Sheldon's childhood as a boy genius. While The Big Bang Theory is firmly a sitcom, the trailer for Young Sheldon makes the series look more thoughtful than your run-of-the-mill, laugh-track-enhanced comedy. Here's what we know about the series so far!

The Cast

Iain Armitage, who you may recognise as Jane's son in Big Little Lies, is playing the title role. Zoe Perry is starring as his mother, Mary Cooper. Coincidentally, Perry is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who has played Sheldon's mother on The Big Bang Theory since 2007.

The Trailer

The Premiere Date

Young Sheldon is coming to E4 with a special preview Sept. 25. The 30-minute comedy will air right after The Big Bang Theory on Thursday nights from November.

Image Source: CBS
Join the conversation
Young SheldonUpfrontsThe Big Bang TheoryTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Rihanna Dancing at the Grammys Is All of Us at a Party
by Kelsie Gibson
James Corden's Best Moments of 2016
The Late Late Show
7 Times James Corden Made 2016 a Little Less Sh*tty
by Hedy Phillips
Kaley Cuoco's Photo of Boyfriend and Johnny Galecki 2017
Karl Cook
Kaley Cuoco Is Totally Cool With Boyfriend Karl Cook Cuddling Her Ex Johnny Galecki
by Quinn Keaney
TV
25 TV Couples Who Became Real Couples
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Signs You Love Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
18 Signs Your Game of Thrones Obsession Is Borderline Too Much
by Laura Marie Meyers
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples
Halloween
64 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples
by Laura Marie Meyers
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Facebook Messenger Tips
Tech Tips
16 Facebook Messenger Tips That Will Change How You Use the App Forever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Hot Theo James Pictures
Theo James
19 Theo James Moments That Simply Couldn't Be Sexier
by Laura Marie Meyers
The Big Bang Theory Prequel Cast
The Big Bang Theory
The Big Bang Theory's Upcoming Prequel Has Found Its Young Sheldon!
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds