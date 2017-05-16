 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Zac Efron Is Playing Killer Ted Bundy, and the Resemblance Deserves a Look
Award Season
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
Celebrity quotes
7 Significant Things Miley Cyrus Has Said About Liam Hemsworth Since They Reconciled
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce

Zac Efron Next to Ted Bundy

Zac Efron Is Playing Killer Ted Bundy, and the Resemblance Deserves a Look

Ted Bundy is one of America's most fascinating serial killers, partly because he was notably so handsome as charismatic. Bundy, who died in prison in 1989, was connected to at least 36 horrific murders — and now Zac Efron is playing him in a movie. Efron is starring in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which will be told from the perspective of Bundy's long-term girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. It's hard to imagine Efron, who we've got used to seeing in comedies like Neighbors and the upcoming Baywatch, in such a heavy role, but in a way, that also makes him perfect to play Bundy. Take a look at them side by side and mentally prepare yourself.

We'll be seeing this movie . . . then sleeping with the lights on and the doors locked for the rest of time.

Image Source: Getty / Alexander Tamargo / Bettmann
Join the conversation
Ted BundyTrue StoriesMovie CastingMoviesZac Efron
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Vin Diesel Gave a Shout-Out to Paul Walker, and Our Hearts Hurt
by Maggie Pehanick
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
A Wrinkle in Time Movie Cast
A Wrinkle in Time
Everyone Who Is Confirmed For Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
by Kelsie Gibson
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Where to Buy Caffeinated Bagels
Bagels
Caffeinated Bagels Are a Thing, and Mornings Will Never Be the Same
by Terry Carter
Facebook Math Horse Problem
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Zac Efron For Hugo Boss Fragrance
Hugo Boss
We Will Soon Know Exactly What Zac Efron Smells Like
by Lauren Levinson
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black at LGBT Awards May 2017
Tom Daley
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Make Their Debut as a Married Couple
by Monica Sisavat
Hidden Figures True Story
Award Season
The True Stories Behind the 3 Remarkable Women in Hidden Figures
by Shyla Watson
Simone Biles 73 Questions With Vogue Video
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Has Already Planned Her Dream First Date With Zac Efron
by Ryan Roschke
Star Wars Han Solo Stand-Alone Movie Cast
Han Solo
Star Wars: The Major Players Who Have Signed on For the Han Solo Stand-Alone Film
by Ryan Roschke
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds