Your Heart Isn't Ready For This Adorable Scrubs Reunion

Zach Braff reunited with his friends and former Scrubs costars Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke at Craig's restaurant in LA on Wednesday. The actor shared a photo from their sweet hangout on Instagram, giving a nod to the show by simply writing, "Eagle." Zach and Donald have remained BFFs since their days on the medical sitcom, and Zach is even the godfather to two of Donald's kids, son Rocco and daughter Wilder; the supercute video he shared via Instagram last week shows just how much they adore him. And speaking of adoring things, how much do you love that J.D., Turk, and Elliot are together again?

